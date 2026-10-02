Irnazarov: Transport corridors need predictability

Predictable conditions should be provided for businesses to develop transport corridors, Farrukh Irnazarov, Head of Representative Office and Project at Chemonics International, Co-Founder and Country Director of the Central Asian Development Institute in Tashkent, and CAMCA Network member, said at the CAMCA Regional Forum 2026 in Baku, Report informs.

According to him, despite a significant volume of investments in infrastructure, the successful development of transport corridors requires resolving a number of issues related to attracting clients and creating favorable conditions for business.

He also noted the importance of the digitalization of processes.

"The efficiency of transport routes also depends on the interaction of state and regulatory bodies," he added. "Even if individual structures demonstrate high efficiency, a lack of coordination between them can significantly reduce the overall result. Therefore, it is necessary to ensure the consistency of their work."

Irnazarov added that digital tools can help track the process at every stage, identify problem areas, and increase transparency.

"A transport corridor should not be the only option. It is very important for regions to have as many opportunities and alternative routes as possible," he said.

According to him, the further development of transport infrastructure must be accompanied by increased efficiency, reduced barriers for business, and closer coordination between relevant structures.