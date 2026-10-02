Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)

    Hajiyev: Baku-Moscow relations stable

    Foreign policy
    • 02 October, 2026
    • 10:06
    Hajiyev: Baku-Moscow relations stable

    Relations between Baku and Moscow are currently stable and developing within good-neighborliness, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said at the CAMCA Regional Forum 2026 in Baku, Report informs.

    "As for our immediate neighbors, geography is our destiny. In biology, we cannot choose our parents, and in geopolitics, we cannot choose our neighbors. This is our destiny, and we must live together. Therefore, I am glad that relations between Russia and Azerbaijan are now stable and normal and are developing within the framework of good-neighborliness," he said.

    Hikmat Hajiyev CAMCA Regional Forum 2026 Russian Federation Azerbaijan-Russia relations
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