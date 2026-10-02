Trump: European countries face serious problems

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The problems that European countries are facing now are so critical that Europe is being "eaten alive," US President Donald Trump told his supporters in Texas, Report informs via TASS.

"Look at what's happened to Europe. They are being eaten alive," he said.

AFP wrote, citing EU statistics, that October 1 saw the highest diesel fuel price in the European Union, reaching 2.24 euros per liter on average.