Trump: European countries face serious problems
Other countries
- 02 October, 2026
- 09:46
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The problems that European countries are facing now are so critical that Europe is being "eaten alive," US President Donald Trump told his supporters in Texas, Report informs via TASS.
"Look at what's happened to Europe. They are being eaten alive," he said.
AFP wrote, citing EU statistics, that October 1 saw the highest diesel fuel price in the European Union, reaching 2.24 euros per liter on average.
ABŞ Prezidenti: Avropa ölkələri ciddi problemlərlə üzləşir
Трамп заявил о серьезных проблемах в Европе
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