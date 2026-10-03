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    Bloomberg: Pentagon plans to cut bonuses for military cyber specialists

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    • 03 October, 2026
    • 10:08
    Bloomberg: Pentagon plans to cut bonuses for military cyber specialists

    The Pentagon plans to reduce incentive payments for some military cyber specialists by $12,000 per year.

    According to Report, citing Bloomberg, the information is based on sources and US military documents.

    Under the plan, analysts, developers, and operators of the US Cyber Command with baseline qualification levels would receive $1,000 less per month. At the same time, a small group of highly qualified specialists could see their monthly payments increase by $3,500.

    The agency noted that the Pentagon's plans have sparked strong dissatisfaction among military personnel. As a result, the department's leadership is considering the possibility of phasing in the reductions rather than implementing them all at once.

    Bloomberg emphasized that the debate within the Pentagon over the need for monthly incentive payments may highlight ongoing challenges in retaining a sufficient number of qualified military cyber specialists within the US armed forces.

    Headquarters of the US Department of Defense (Pentagon) United States of America
    "Bloomberg": Pentaqon hərbi kibermütəxəssislərin maaşını azaldacaq
    Bloomberg: Пентагон сократит выплаты военным киберспециалистам
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    44 - Tezliklə

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