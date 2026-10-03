Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships

    Baku congratulates Germany, South Korea, and Iraq on their National Days

    Foreign policy
    • 03 October, 2026
    • 10:56
    Baku congratulates Germany, South Korea, and Iraq on their National Days

    The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Azerbaijan has congratulated Germany, South Korea, and Iraq on the occasion of their National Days.

    According to Report, the ministry has shared posts on its X social media account in this regard.

    Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA) National Day Germany South Korea Iraq
    Rəsmi Bakı Almaniya, Koreya və İraqı Milli Gün münasibətilə təbrik edib
    МИД Азербайджана поздравил Германию, Корею и Ирак с национальными днями
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

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