Baku congratulates Germany, South Korea, and Iraq on their National Days
- 03 October, 2026
- 10:56
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The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Azerbaijan has congratulated Germany, South Korea, and Iraq on the occasion of their National Days.
According to Report, the ministry has shared posts on its X social media account in this regard.
Warm congratulations to the people and the Government of the Federal Republic of Germany on the occasion of Germany’s National Day!— MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) October 3, 2026
Happy National Day! 🇦🇿🇩🇪@GermanyDiplo pic.twitter.com/7n1qO6e4Qd
Warm congratulations to the people and the Government of the Republic of Korea on the occasion of Korea’s National Day!— MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) October 3, 2026
Happy National Day! 🇦🇿🇰🇷@mofa_kr pic.twitter.com/MdZhfHLLTl
Warm congratulations to the people and the Government of the Republic of Iraq on the occasion of Iraq’s National Day!— MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) October 3, 2026
Happy National Day! 🇦🇿🇮🇶@Iraqimofa pic.twitter.com/oB3k0Xn1ih