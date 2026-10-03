Baku congratulates Germany, South Korea, and Iraq on their National Days

Stay up to date with the top news!

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Azerbaijan has congratulated Germany, South Korea, and Iraq on the occasion of their National Days.

According to Report, the ministry has shared posts on its X social media account in this regard.

Warm congratulations to the people and the Government of the Federal Republic of Germany on the occasion of Germany’s National Day!



Happy National Day! 🇦🇿🇩🇪@GermanyDiplo pic.twitter.com/7n1qO6e4Qd — MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) October 3, 2026

Warm congratulations to the people and the Government of the Republic of Korea on the occasion of Korea’s National Day!



Happy National Day! 🇦🇿🇰🇷@mofa_kr pic.twitter.com/MdZhfHLLTl — MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) October 3, 2026