Rəsmi Bakı Almaniya, Koreya və İraqı Milli Gün münasibətilə təbrik edib
- 03 oktyabr, 2026
- 09:55
Yeniliklərdən dərhal xəbərdar olun!
Azərbaycan Xarici İşlər Nazirliyi Almaniya, Koreya Respublikası və İraqı Milli günləri münasibətilə təbrik edib.
"Report" xəbər verir ki, bu barədə nazirliyin "X" sosial media hesabında paylaşımlar edilib.
Warm congratulations to the people and the Government of the Federal Republic of Germany on the occasion of Germany’s National Day!— MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) October 3, 2026
Happy National Day! 🇦🇿🇩🇪@GermanyDiplo pic.twitter.com/7n1qO6e4Qd
Warm congratulations to the people and the Government of the Republic of Korea on the occasion of Korea’s National Day!— MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) October 3, 2026
Happy National Day! 🇦🇿🇰🇷@mofa_kr pic.twitter.com/MdZhfHLLTl
Warm congratulations to the people and the Government of the Republic of Iraq on the occasion of Iraq’s National Day!— MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) October 3, 2026
Happy National Day! 🇦🇿🇮🇶@Iraqimofa pic.twitter.com/oB3k0Xn1ih