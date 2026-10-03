Rəsmi Bakı Almaniya, Koreya və İraqı Milli Gün münasibətilə təbrik edib

Azərbaycan Xarici İşlər Nazirliyi Almaniya, Koreya Respublikası və İraqı Milli günləri münasibətilə təbrik edib.

"Report" xəbər verir ki, bu barədə nazirliyin "X" sosial media hesabında paylaşımlar edilib.

Warm congratulations to the people and the Government of the Federal Republic of Germany on the occasion of Germany’s National Day!



Happy National Day! 🇦🇿🇩🇪@GermanyDiplo pic.twitter.com/7n1qO6e4Qd — MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) October 3, 2026

Warm congratulations to the people and the Government of the Republic of Korea on the occasion of Korea’s National Day!



Happy National Day! 🇦🇿🇰🇷@mofa_kr pic.twitter.com/MdZhfHLLTl — MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) October 3, 2026