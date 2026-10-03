İlham Əliyev Zəfərə gedən yol VI Azərbaycan Beynəlxalq Müdafiə Sərgisi (ADEX-2026)
    İlham Əliyev Zəfərə gedən yol VI Azərbaycan Beynəlxalq Müdafiə Sərgisi (ADEX-2026)

    Rəsmi Bakı Almaniya, Koreya və İraqı Milli Gün münasibətilə təbrik edib

    Xarici siyasət
    • 03 oktyabr, 2026
    • 09:55
    Rəsmi Bakı Almaniya, Koreya və İraqı Milli Gün münasibətilə təbrik edib

    Azərbaycan Xarici İşlər Nazirliyi Almaniya, Koreya Respublikası və İraqı Milli günləri münasibətilə təbrik edib.

    "Report" xəbər verir ki, bu barədə nazirliyin "X" sosial media hesabında paylaşımlar edilib.

    Azərbaycan Xarici İşlər Nazirliyi (XİN) Milli Gün Almaniya Cənubi Koreya İraq
    МИД Азербайджана поздравил Германию, Корею и Ирак с национальными днями
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    Rəsmi Bakı Almaniya, Koreya və İraqı Milli Gün münasibətilə təbrik edib

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