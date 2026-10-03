Ильхам Алиев Путь к Победе Международная военная выставка ADEX-2026
    Ильхам Алиев Путь к Победе Международная военная выставка ADEX-2026

    МИД Азербайджана поздравил Германию, Корею и Ирак с национальными днями

    Внешняя политика
    • 03 октября, 2026
    • 10:00
    МИД Азербайджана поздравил Германию, Корею и Ирак с национальными днями

    Министерство иностранных дел Азербайджана поздравило Германию, Южную Корею и Ирак с национальными днями.

    Как сообщает Report, соответствующие публикации размещены на официальной странице внешнеполитического ведомства в соцсети X.

    Министерство иностранных дел Азербайджана (МИД) Федеративная Республика Германия (ФРГ) Ирак Южная Корея
    Rəsmi Bakı Almaniya, Koreya və İraqı Milli Gün münasibətilə təbrik edib
    Baku congratulates Germany, South Korea, and Iraq on their National Days
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