МИД Азербайджана поздравил Германию, Корею и Ирак с национальными днями
- 03 октября, 2026
- 10:00
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Министерство иностранных дел Азербайджана поздравило Германию, Южную Корею и Ирак с национальными днями.
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Warm congratulations to the people and the Government of the Federal Republic of Germany on the occasion of Germany’s National Day!— MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) October 3, 2026
Happy National Day! 🇦🇿🇩🇪@GermanyDiplo pic.twitter.com/7n1qO6e4Qd
Warm congratulations to the people and the Government of the Republic of Korea on the occasion of Korea’s National Day!— MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) October 3, 2026
Happy National Day! 🇦🇿🇰🇷@mofa_kr pic.twitter.com/MdZhfHLLTl
Warm congratulations to the people and the Government of the Republic of Iraq on the occasion of Iraq’s National Day!— MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) October 3, 2026
Happy National Day! 🇦🇿🇮🇶@Iraqimofa pic.twitter.com/oB3k0Xn1ih