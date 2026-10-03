МИД Азербайджана поздравил Германию, Корею и Ирак с национальными днями

Министерство иностранных дел Азербайджана поздравило Германию, Южную Корею и Ирак с национальными днями.

Как сообщает Report, соответствующие публикации размещены на официальной странице внешнеполитического ведомства в соцсети X.

Warm congratulations to the people and the Government of the Federal Republic of Germany on the occasion of Germany’s National Day!



Happy National Day! 🇦🇿🇩🇪@GermanyDiplo pic.twitter.com/7n1qO6e4Qd — MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) October 3, 2026

Warm congratulations to the people and the Government of the Republic of Korea on the occasion of Korea’s National Day!



Happy National Day! 🇦🇿🇰🇷@mofa_kr pic.twitter.com/MdZhfHLLTl — MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) October 3, 2026