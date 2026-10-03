Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships

    IMF approves 36-month extended fund facility arrangement for Bolivia

    Other countries
    • 03 October, 2026
    • 11:04
    IMF approves 36-month extended fund facility arrangement for Bolivia

    The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved today a 36-month arrangement under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) for Bolivia, with access of SDR 1.369 billion (570 percent of quota, or about $1.9 billion), Report informs, citing the IMF.

    The Board's approval allows the authorities an immediate disbursement of SDR 156 million (about $214 million). Subsequent disbursements will be phased over the duration of the arrangement, contingent on the completion of program reviews.

    The authorities' EFF-supported program aims to restore macroeconomic stability, strengthen social safety nets, rebuild international reserves, reduce fiscal and external vulnerabilities, foster financial sector resilience, and lay the foundations for sustainable, inclusive, private sector-led growth.

    International Monetary Fund (IMF) Bolivia
    BVF Boliviya üçün 36 aylıq genişləndirilmiş maliyyələşdirmə mexanizmini təsdiqləyib
    МВФ одобрил продление кредитной программы для Боливии на три года
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