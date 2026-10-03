Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (03.10.2026)

    Finance
    • 03 October, 2026
    • 10:47
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (03.10.2026)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    102.25

    -0.02

    41.40

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    91.11

    -1.47

    33.69

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    4,162.30

    -52.60

    -178.80

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    51,176.96

    250.40

    3,113.67

    S&P 500

    7,722.72

    56.27

    877.22

    Nasdaq

    27,190.86

    319.26

    3,948.87

    Nikkei

    68,309.46

    40.91

    17,969.98

    Dax

    25,231.20

    291.85

    740.79

    FTSE 100

    10,461.95

    33.68

    530.57

    CAC 40 INDEX

    7,897.19

    61.88

    -252.31

    Shanghai Composite

    3,842.99

    0.00

    -125.85

    Bist 100

    12,270.18

    21.14

    1,008.66

    RTS

    860.25

    -2.00

    -253.88

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1255

    0.0003

    -0.0490

    USD/GBP

    1.3241

    0.0032

    -0.0232

    JPY/USD

    157.8500

    0.0000

    1.4000

    RUB/USD

    84.1736

    0.1046

    5.4236

    TRY/USD

    49.1350

    -0.0057

    6.1788

    CNY/USD

    6.7064

    0.0000

    -0.2826
    Key indicators World commodity, stock, and currency markets
    Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (03.10.2026)
    Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (03.10.2026)
    MiniBoss
    44 - Tezliklə

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