Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (03.10.2026)
Finance
- 03 October, 2026
- 10:47
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|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
102.25
|
-0.02
|
41.40
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
91.11
|
-1.47
|
33.69
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
4,162.30
|
-52.60
|
-178.80
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
51,176.96
|
250.40
|
3,113.67
|
S&P 500
|
7,722.72
|
56.27
|
877.22
|
Nasdaq
|
27,190.86
|
319.26
|
3,948.87
|
Nikkei
|
68,309.46
|
40.91
|
17,969.98
|
Dax
|
25,231.20
|
291.85
|
740.79
|
FTSE 100
|
10,461.95
|
33.68
|
530.57
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
7,897.19
|
61.88
|
-252.31
|
Shanghai Composite
|
3,842.99
|
0.00
|
-125.85
|
Bist 100
|
12,270.18
|
21.14
|
1,008.66
|
RTS
|
860.25
|
-2.00
|
-253.88
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1255
|
0.0003
|
-0.0490
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3241
|
0.0032
|
-0.0232
|
JPY/USD
|
157.8500
|
0.0000
|
1.4000
|
RUB/USD
|
84.1736
|
0.1046
|
5.4236
|
TRY/USD
|
49.1350
|
-0.0057
|
6.1788
|
CNY/USD
|
6.7064
|
0.0000
|
-0.2826
Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (03.10.2026)
Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (03.10.2026)
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