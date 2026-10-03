Turkic Investment Fund reaffirms commitment to expanding economic co-op
Business
- 03 October, 2026
- 10:31
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
The Turkic Investment Fund has reaffirmed its commitment to advancing economic cooperation across the Turkic world.
According to Report, the fund made the statement in a message issued on the occasion of Turkic States Cooperation Day.
The statement noted that October 3, the anniversary of the signing of the Nakhchivan Agreement, celebrates the shared heritage, unity, and spirit of cooperation that bring Turkic peoples together.
"The Turkic Investment Fund remains committed to promoting economic cooperation throughout the Turkic world, expanding intra-regional trade, and accelerating sustainable development in support of an integrated Turkic prosperity," the statement reads.
Türk İnvestisiya Fondu: Türk dünyasında iqtisadi əməkdaşlığı inkişaf etdirməyə sadiqik
В Тюркском инвестфонде заявили о приверженности развитию сотрудничества в тюркском мире
Latest News
23:56
Video
Euronews highlights tourism impact of 10th Azerbaijan Grand PrixFormula 1
23:41
Türkiye, Pakistan to deploy troops to Saudi Arabia under defense pactOther countries
23:30
Lithuania, Poland prepare joint emergency evacuation planOther countries
23:12
Rashad Nabiyev highlights President Ilham Aliyev's support for Azerbaijani judoIndividual sports
22:39
Armenia, Türkiye discuss restoration of Gyumri-Kars power lineRegion
22:24
Iran, Armenia discuss TRIPP, energy and regional infrastructureRegion
22:15
Azerbaijan, Nigeria discuss expanding political and economic tiesForeign policy
22:07
Azerbaijani, Tajik ambassadors discuss bilateral ties and Middle CorridorInfrastructure
22:05
Video