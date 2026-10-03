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    Turkic Investment Fund reaffirms commitment to expanding economic co-op

    Business
    • 03 October, 2026
    • 10:31
    Turkic Investment Fund reaffirms commitment to expanding economic co-op

    The Turkic Investment Fund has reaffirmed its commitment to advancing economic cooperation across the Turkic world.

    According to Report, the fund made the statement in a message issued on the occasion of Turkic States Cooperation Day.

    The statement noted that October 3, the anniversary of the signing of the Nakhchivan Agreement, celebrates the shared heritage, unity, and spirit of cooperation that bring Turkic peoples together.

    "The Turkic Investment Fund remains committed to promoting economic cooperation throughout the Turkic world, expanding intra-regional trade, and accelerating sustainable development in support of an integrated Turkic prosperity," the statement reads.

    Turkic Investment Fund (TIF) Turkic states Organization of Turkic States (OTS)
    Türk İnvestisiya Fondu: Türk dünyasında iqtisadi əməkdaşlığı inkişaf etdirməyə sadiqik
    В Тюркском инвестфонде заявили о приверженности развитию сотрудничества в тюркском мире
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