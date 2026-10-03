Ilham Aliyev awards IJF President 'Dostlug Order'

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Ladislau-Marius Vizer, President of the International Judo Federation (IJF), has been awarded Azerbaijan's "Dostlug" (Friendship) Order.

According to Report, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed the corresponding order.

Under the order, the award was presented to Vizer for his productive efforts and contributions to the advancement of judo both in Azerbaijan and globally.