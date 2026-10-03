Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships

    Ilham Aliyev awards IJF President 'Dostlug Order'

    Foreign policy
    • 03 October, 2026
    • 10:40
    Ilham Aliyev awards IJF President 'Dostlug Order'

    Ladislau-Marius Vizer, President of the International Judo Federation (IJF), has been awarded Azerbaijan's "Dostlug" (Friendship) Order.

    According to Report, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed the corresponding order.

    Under the order, the award was presented to Vizer for his productive efforts and contributions to the advancement of judo both in Azerbaijan and globally.

    Ilham Aliyev Dostlug Order International Judo Federation
    Photo
    İlham Əliyev Beynəlxalq Cüdo Federasiyasının prezidentini "Dostluq" ordeni ilə təltif edib
    Photo
    Ильхам Алиев наградил президента Международной федерации дзюдо орденом "Достлуг"
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