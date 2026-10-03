UKMTO: Oil tanker attacked off Oman's coast
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- 03 October, 2026
- 10:19
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An oil tanker has come under attack off the coast of Oman, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) announced on X, Report informs.
UKMTO said an unidentified projectile struck the tanker four nautical miles east of Oman.
The crew is safe, and no environmental impact has been reported.
UKMTO: Oman sahillərində neft tankerinə hücum edilib
UKMTO: У берегов Омана атакован нефтяной танкер
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