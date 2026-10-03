Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships
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    UKMTO: Oil tanker attacked off Oman's coast

    Other countries
    • 03 October, 2026
    • 10:19
    UKMTO: Oil tanker attacked off Oman's coast

    An oil tanker has come under attack off the coast of Oman, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) announced on X, Report informs.

    UKMTO said an unidentified projectile struck the tanker four nautical miles east of Oman.

    The crew is safe, and no environmental impact has been reported.

    United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO)
    UKMTO: Oman sahillərində neft tankerinə hücum edilib
    UKMTO: У берегов Омана атакован нефтяной танкер
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