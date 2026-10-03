MFA: Azerbaijan remains committed to strengthening Turkic unity

Azerbaijan remains committed to strengthening the unity of the Turkic world, expanding cooperation, and fostering a shared future together with the brotherly Turkic states, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry said in a post on X on the occasion of Turkic States Cooperation Day, Report informs.

"October 3 is marked as Turkic States Cooperation Day. Established through the Nakhchivan Agreement, the Organization of Turkic States symbolizes solidarity and strategic partnership among Turkic nations united by common roots, language, history, and cultural values. Together with the brotherly Turkic states, Azerbaijan remains committed to strengthening the unity of the Turkic world, expanding cooperation, and further reinforcing our common future. Our unity is our strength, and our solidarity is our future," the post reads.