Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships

    Azerbaijan's Turan Tovuz to face Turkish Fenerbahce in Baku

    Football
    • 03 October, 2026
    • 11:15
    Azerbaijan's Turan Tovuz to face Turkish Fenerbahce in Baku

    Azerbaijani professional football club Turan Tovuz will play a friendly match against Turkish side Fenerbahce in Baku today.

    According to Report, the match will take place at the Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium.

    Kick-off is scheduled for 20:00 (GMT+4). The match will be officiated by referee Ravan Hamzazada. Proceeds from the game will be donated to the Karabakh Revival Fund.

    Turan became the first Azerbaijani club to compete in European competitions in 1994. The club's opponent in the UEFA Cup (now the UEFA Europa League) was Fenerbahce. The Istanbul-based side won both matches by scores of 5-0 and 2-0.

    Football Fenerbahce Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium Karabakh Revival Fund
    "Turan Tovuz" bu gün Bakıda "Fənərbağça" ilə üz-üzə gələcək
    "Туран Товуз" сегодня сыграет с "Фенербахче" в Баку
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

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