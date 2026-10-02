Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
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    Presidential aide: Azerbaijan's relations with neighboring countries developing in spirit of good-neighborliness

    Foreign policy
    • 02 October, 2026
    • 09:50
    Presidential aide: Azerbaijan's relations with neighboring countries developing in spirit of good-neighborliness

    Azerbaijan's relations with neighboring countries are stable and continue to develop in the spirit of good-neighborliness, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said at the CAMCA Regional Forum 2026 in Baku, Report informs.

    According to him, sanctions against Iran create serious difficulties for Azerbaijan from an economic and business standpoint, exerting a negative impact not only on Iran, but also on Azerbaijan and other neighboring countries.

    Azerbaijan is guided in its foreign policy by the principles of sovereignty, independence, and strategic autonomy, he said.

    "For us, this is a strategic asset, and we paid a high price to gain independence and preserve sovereignty," he noted.

    According to him, Azerbaijan's relations with other states are built on the principles of transparency and mutual respect.

    "Principles remain principles. We see the erosion of international law, but despite this, Azerbaijan continues to adhere to its own principles and approaches in interstate relations," the assistant to the president stated.

    He also noted that Azerbaijan's foreign policy is inclusive in nature.

    "Our relations with one side do not mean that we should oppose another. That is why Azerbaijan maintains good relations with Israel. At the same time, we do not abandon our principles," Hajiyev said.

    According to him, Azerbaijan supports the creation of a state of Palestine with its capital in East Jerusalem.

    "Our Israeli friends also know Azerbaijan's position," he added.

    Hajiyev also stressed that Azerbaijan proceeds from the principles of good-neighborliness and non-interference in the internal affairs of states.

    "There can be no situation where any actions against another state are carried out from the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan," he declared.

    Hikmat Hajiyev CAMCA Regional Forum 2026
    Prezidentin köməkçisi: Azərbaycanın qonşu ölkələrlə münasibətləri mehriban qonşuluq ruhunda inkişaf edir
    Помощник президента: Отношения Азербайджана с соседними странами развиваются в духе добрососедства
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