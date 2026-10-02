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    Kazakhstan to invest over $90 billion in infrastructure by 2029

    Region
    • 02 October, 2026
    • 10:14
    Kazakhstan to invest over $90 billion in infrastructure by 2029

    Kazakhstan plans to allocate more than $90 billion to a major overhaul of its infrastructure by 2029, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov said, Report informs.

    Speaking at the plenary session of the INNOPROM international industrial exhibition in Minsk, Belarus, Bektenov said the investment program is outlined in Kazakhstan's National Development Plan.

    According to the prime minister, the program will cover several key areas, including energy and housing and utilities infrastructure.

    "The implementation of the construction program will contribute to the creation of new enterprises and the formation of sustainable production chains, as well as strengthening industrial cooperation," Bektenov said.

    He added that amid the transformation of the global economy, countries are placing increasing importance on combining expertise, investment and technology.

    Olzhas Bektenov Kazakhstan
    Qazaxıstan 2029-cu ilə qədər infrastruktur layihələrinə 90 milyard dollar xərcləyəcək
    В Казахстане до 2029 года на инфраструктурные проекты направят $90 млрд
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