Presidential aide: Azerbaijan elevated relations with US to qualitatively new level

Azerbaijan expresses confidence that future US administrations will continue to develop partnership relations with Baku, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said at the CAMCA Regional Forum 2026 in Baku, Report informs.

According to him, over the past two years, Azerbaijan has managed to build strong strategic partnership relations with leading world powers, including the US, China, as well as the European Union.

"Regarding China, at the regional level we have established a comprehensive strategic partnership, and we are working on its practical implementation. The second direction is the US and Azerbaijan. The Washington summit (August 8, 2025 - ed.) was not dedicated only to the Armenian-Azerbaijani peace agenda. We took advantage of this opportunity to elevate relations between the US and Azerbaijan to a qualitatively new strategic level," Hajiyev noted.

The assistant to the president pointed out that under previous US administrations, Azerbaijan experienced certain difficulties, and insufficient attention was paid to the South Caucasus and the Caspian region.

"Therefore, we wanted to bring the US back to the region with a role and approach that, in our view, correspond to its importance," he added.

Hajiyev emphasized that the peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the peace agreement are of strategic importance for the entire region: "We are confident that future administrations will continue to develop these relations, and the American side will continue to pay attention to the peace agenda and engage with the region through it."