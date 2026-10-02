Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
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    Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry congratulates Guinea on its National Day

    Foreign policy
    • 02 October, 2026
    • 10:30
    Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry congratulates Guinea on its National Day

    The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Azerbaijan has congratulated the Republic of Guinea on the occasion of its National Day, Report informs.

    "Warm congratulations to the people and the Government of the Republic of Guinea on the occasion of Guinea's National Day! Happy National Day!" the MFA said in a post on X.

    Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA) Guinea National Day
    XİN Qvineyanı Milli Günü münasibətilə təbrik edib
    МИД Азербайджана поздравил Гвинею с Национальным днем
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