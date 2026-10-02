Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry congratulates Guinea on its National Day
Foreign policy
- 02 October, 2026
- 10:30
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The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Azerbaijan has congratulated the Republic of Guinea on the occasion of its National Day, Report informs.
"Warm congratulations to the people and the Government of the Republic of Guinea on the occasion of Guinea's National Day! Happy National Day!" the MFA said in a post on X.
Warm congratulations to the people and the Government of the Republic of Guinea on the occasion of Guinea’s National Day!— MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) October 2, 2026
Happy National Day! 🇦🇿🇬🇳#Guinea pic.twitter.com/MiEKN3unta
XİN Qvineyanı Milli Günü münasibətilə təbrik edib
МИД Азербайджана поздравил Гвинею с Национальным днем
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