Azerbaijan joining the C5+1 format means the country is returning to its roots, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said at the CAMCA Regional Forum 2026 in Baku, Report informs.

According to him, Baku welcomes the unanimous decision of Central Asian countries regarding Azerbaijan's accession to the Consultative Meeting of Heads of State of Central Asia.

"I always say that metaphorically, this is not just a matter of mathematics - 'five plus one', meaning Azerbaijan joining the Central Asian club. This is a matter of 'chemistry' - a kind of infusion, and Azerbaijan is returning to its roots," Hajiyev said.

He noted that cooperation covers relations, the economy, trade, business and, what is particularly important, connectivity.

"Azerbaijan, like the countries of Central Asia, is landlocked, which is why we are actively working to build new transport links. Based on these parameters, I think that together with our Central Asian friends and partners, we are trying to completely change the transport and communications architecture," the assistant to the president noted.

According to Hajiyev, connectivity for Azerbaijan is not simply the transportation of goods from one point to another, but a matter of geopolitical significance.

"We are located at the very center of the Eurasian continent. Azerbaijan and Central Asian countries are creating new links starting from China and stretching to the West, and in the reverse direction. I think that right now our country plays a key role here based on a number of important factors," he added.