Minister: 61.4 bcm of Azerbaijani gas delivered to Europe via TAP so far - Updated

The 6th meeting of the Joint Commission on the Economic, Industrial and Technological Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Hellenic Republic was held in Athens, co-chaired by Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov and Greece's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Theoharis Theoharis, Report informs, citing the Energy Ministry.

The meeting highlighted the contribution to the development of bilateral relations made by the meeting between President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis in New York in September last year, as well as the political consultations held in Athens in May this year. It was noted that Azerbaijan's growing role in Europe's energy security, the development of the Middle Corridor, and new energy and transport connectivity create favourable opportunities for further expanding cooperation between the two countries.

It was noted that bilateral trade turnover increased by 27.6% in 2025 and by 25.35% in the first half of this year. With a view to making broader use of the economic potential of both countries, the sides discussed increasing mutual investment and promoting direct ties and joint projects between their respective private sectors. In this context, the importance of the Azerbaijan-Greece Business Forum held on the sidelines of the meeting was highlighted.

The meeting reviewed cooperation in trade, business and investment, industry, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), energy, transport and logistics, agriculture, digital technologies, environment and customs. In the field of energy cooperation, the strategic role of the Southern Gas Corridor and the Greece-Bulgaria Interconnector in strengthening Europe's energy security and diversifying gas supplies was emphasized. It was noted that Azerbaijan exported 1.1 bcm of gas to Greece in 2025 and approximately 700 million cubic metres in the first eight months of this year. Since the commissioning of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), a total of 6 bcm of Azerbaijani gas has been delivered to Greece and 61.4 bcm to European countries. Information was provided on Azerbaijan's projects aimed at developing its renewable energy potential and establishing green energy links between the Caspian region and Europe. Given Greece's role in the energy system of South-Eastern Europe, the importance of developing cooperation in green energy, electricity infrastructure and regional interconnections, energy efficiency and hydrogen was also highlighted.

In the field of transport and logistics, it was noted that transit freight between the two countries increased by approximately 90% last year. Against the backdrop of the Middle Corridor's growing importance, the sides exchanged views on developing connectivity between the South Caucasus, Europe and the Eastern Mediterranean, expanding port and maritime cooperation, as well as establishing direct air links.

The meeting also explored the cooperation opportunities in artificial intelligence, digital transformation, innovation and space technologies. The cooperation initiated between Azercosmos and the Hellenic Space Center was positively assessed. The importance of encouraging Greek companies to make more active use of investment opportunities in Azerbaijan, including those offered by the Alat Free Economic Zone, was emphasized.

The development of cooperation in tourism, education and culture was also among the areas of focus.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the Protocol on the outcomes of the meeting and the Joint Action Plan on Tourism for 2026-2028 were signed.

14:46

Azerbaijan and Greece have signed a Joint Action Plan on Tourism for 2026-2028.

According to Report, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov announced this on his X account.

The minister said the sixth meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission was held in Athens under the co-chairmanship of Shahbazov and Greek Deputy Foreign Minister Harry Theoharis.

"We reviewed opportunities to expand bilateral partnership across all areas and implement new projects and initiatives," Shahbazov said.

He added that the agreements reached would contribute to strengthening economic partnership between the two countries.