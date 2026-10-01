Fariz Ismailzada: Education system lags behind technological changes in society

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The education system is lagging behind technological changes in society, member of Milli Majlis Fariz Ismailzada said at a panel discussion held as part of the CAMCA Regional Forum 2026 in Baku.

According to Report, he emphasized that the education system faces three major challenges.

The first is how to ensure the training of specialists who are in demand in the labor market.

The MP identified the rapid development of technology and its integration into the education process, particularly artificial intelligence technologies, as the second challenge.

"Today, artificial intelligence is changing many processes, including the format of examinations, knowledge assessment and the teaching process itself. It creates certain challenges, but at the same time potentially opens up new opportunities," Ismailzada said.

He also stressed the importance of effectively applying new technologies, including big data and artificial intelligence, as well as ensuring cybersecurity in the education process.

According to the MP, the third challenge is preserving national identity, culture and language amid globalization and Westernization.

He also noted that the younger generation may speak English fluently while having insufficient knowledge and understanding of their own culture.