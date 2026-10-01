CICA Media Forum participants visit Heydar Aliyev Center

Participants of the CICA Media Forum on "Building Trust through Media in a Polarized World" have visited the Heydar Aliyev Center, Report informs, citing the Media and Broadcasting Council of Azerbaijan.

During the tour, the guests were provided with detailed information about exhibitions reflecting the rich political legacy and state-building activities of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, as well as his contributions to the socio-political, socio-economic and cultural development of Azerbaijan.

The participants also familiarized themselves with the Center's activities, the rich historical and cultural heritage preserved there, important stages in the history of Azerbaijani statehood, the architectural concept of the Heydar Aliyev Center, as well as various exhibitions and expositions showcasing Azerbaijan's history, culture and national heritage.