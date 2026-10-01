Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)

    Vernon Coaker: London and Baku to continue deepening defence cooperation

    Foreign policy
    • 01 October, 2026
    • 15:34
    Vernon Coaker: London and Baku to continue deepening defence cooperation

    The United Kingdom intends to continue deepening defence cooperation with Azerbaijan as part of a strategic partnership based on trust and mutual respect, UK Defence Minister Vernon Coaker said in a video address posted by the British Embassy on X.

    According to Report, he said his visit to Azerbaijan is aimed at deepening defence cooperation with a valued partner, building on the work that had begun during his first visit in December 2025.

    According to Coaker, during the visit he had again met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, as well as representatives of Azerbaijani ministries.

    Coaker said that, in an increasingly uncertain and dangerous world, the partnership between the two countries, based on trust and mutual respect, was more important than ever. He noted that their strategic partnership would enable them to deepen cooperation in key areas, including economic growth, security and innovation.

    He also noted that the UK defence industry was at the forefront of innovation.

    Coaker said he was proud that a delegation of 18 British companies was participating for the first time in Azerbaijan"s defence exhibition at the UK Ministry of Defence pavilion.

    He added that he was leaving with confidence and optimism that the two countries would continue to further deepen their defence cooperation.

    It should be noted that UK Defence Minister Lord Vernon Coaker and representatives of 18 British companies are participating in the 6th Azerbaijan International Defence Exhibition ADEX-2026.

    Lord Vernon Coaker 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026) United Kingdom
    Vernon Koaker: London və Bakı müdafiə sahəsində əməkdaşlığı dərinləşdirməyə davam edəcək
    Вернон Коакер: Лондон и Баку продолжат углублять оборонное сотрудничество
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