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    CAMCA-2026: Education must keep pace with challenges posed by AI and global technologies

    Foreign policy
    • 01 October, 2026
    • 15:29
    CAMCA-2026: Education must keep pace with challenges posed by AI and global technologies

    International cooperation plays a key role in the development of modern education, helping bring together universities and specialists from different countries to exchange expertise, Brittany Stirling, Regional Director for the Levant, Türkiye and the Caucasus at the Stirling Foundation, said during the ongoing CAMCA Regional Forum 2026 in Baku, according to Report.

    "When we talk about education, it is not only about transferring knowledge. We seek to connect universities, educators and specialists from different countries so that they can exchange expertise and create new opportunities," she said, adding that the foundation also places particular emphasis on developing local capacity.

    Meanwhile, Gela Bezhuashvili, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the European School in Tbilisi, emphasized that the education system must rapidly adapt to the development of technology and artificial intelligence:

    "We may never be able to fully keep pace with the development of artificial intelligence and technology, but we must continue trying. That is the best we can do."

    Bezhuashvili highlighted the importance of STEM education, international school exchanges, the development of entrepreneurial skills and digital literacy. According to him, basic cyber hygiene should be taught not only to students but also to teachers and parents.

    William Maley, Honorary Professor of Diplomacy at the Australian National University, addressing the situation in Afghanistan, said that the Taliban is not simply indifferent to modern education but actively opposes it. He stressed the need to support young Afghan scholars who are outside the country and to develop online education as a tool for expanding access to knowledge.

    Brittany Stirling Gela Bezhuashvili William Maley CAMCA Regional Forum 2026 Artificial intelligence
    "CAMCA-2026": Beynəlxalq əməkdaşlıq müasir təhsilin inkişafında əsas rol oynayır
    CAMCA-2026: Образование должно поспевать за вызовами ИИ и глобальных технологий
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