UEFA Nations League: Germany beat Serbia, Netherlands held by Greece

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Matchday 3 of the UEFA Nations League group stage has taken place.

According to Report, a total of eight matches were played across Leagues A, B, and D.

In League A, Group 2, Germany hosted Serbia, while the Netherlands were held by Greece away from home.

In Group 4, Portugal defeated Denmark away from home, while Wales overcame Norway.

UEFA Nations League

Matchday 3

League A

Group 2

Germany 2-0 Serbia

Greece 2-2 Netherlands

Standings: Greece 7, Netherlands 5, Germany 4, Serbia 0.

Group 4

Denmark 2-4 Portugal

Wales 2-1 Norway

Standings: Portugal 9, Denmark 3, Norway 3, Wales 3.

League B

Group 3

Ireland 2-2 Austria

Israel 0-0 Kosovo

Standings: Austria 7, Kosovo 4, Ireland 4, Israel 1.

League D

Group 1

Malta 1-1 Gibraltar

Standings: Malta 4, Gibraltar 2, Andorra 1.

Group 2

Azerbaijan 0-0 Liechtenstein

Standings: Lithuania 4, Azerbaijan 2, Liechtenstein 1.