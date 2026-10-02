UEFA Nations League: Germany beat Serbia, Netherlands held by Greece
- 02 October, 2026
- 07:35
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Matchday 3 of the UEFA Nations League group stage has taken place.
According to Report, a total of eight matches were played across Leagues A, B, and D.
In League A, Group 2, Germany hosted Serbia, while the Netherlands were held by Greece away from home.
In Group 4, Portugal defeated Denmark away from home, while Wales overcame Norway.
UEFA Nations League
Matchday 3
League A
Group 2
Germany 2-0 Serbia
Greece 2-2 Netherlands
Standings: Greece 7, Netherlands 5, Germany 4, Serbia 0.
Group 4
Denmark 2-4 Portugal
Wales 2-1 Norway
Standings: Portugal 9, Denmark 3, Norway 3, Wales 3.
League B
Group 3
Ireland 2-2 Austria
Israel 0-0 Kosovo
Standings: Austria 7, Kosovo 4, Ireland 4, Israel 1.
League D
Group 1
Malta 1-1 Gibraltar
Standings: Malta 4, Gibraltar 2, Andorra 1.
Group 2
Azerbaijan 0-0 Liechtenstein
Standings: Lithuania 4, Azerbaijan 2, Liechtenstein 1.