Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)

    UEFA Nations League: Germany beat Serbia, Netherlands held by Greece

    Football
    • 02 October, 2026
    • 07:35
    UEFA Nations League: Germany beat Serbia, Netherlands held by Greece

    Matchday 3 of the UEFA Nations League group stage has taken place.

    According to Report, a total of eight matches were played across Leagues A, B, and D.

    In League A, Group 2, Germany hosted Serbia, while the Netherlands were held by Greece away from home.

    In Group 4, Portugal defeated Denmark away from home, while Wales overcame Norway.

    UEFA Nations League

    Matchday 3

    League A

    Group 2

    Germany 2-0 Serbia

    Greece 2-2 Netherlands

    Standings: Greece 7, Netherlands 5, Germany 4, Serbia 0.

    Group 4

    Denmark 2-4 Portugal

    Wales 2-1 Norway

    Standings: Portugal 9, Denmark 3, Norway 3, Wales 3.

    League B

    Group 3

    Ireland 2-2 Austria

    Israel 0-0 Kosovo

    Standings: Austria 7, Kosovo 4, Ireland 4, Israel 1.

    League D

    Group 1

    Malta 1-1 Gibraltar

    Standings: Malta 4, Gibraltar 2, Andorra 1.

    Group 2

    Azerbaijan 0-0 Liechtenstein

    Standings: Lithuania 4, Azerbaijan 2, Liechtenstein 1.

    UEFA Nations League Football
    UEFA Millətlər Liqası: Almaniya Serbiyanı, Niderland Yunanıstanı sınağa çəkib
    Лига наций УЕФА: Германия обыграла Сербию, Португалия победила Данию
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    00:00

    Six years pass since Sugovushan and Talysh were liberated from Armenian occupation

    Domestic policy
    23:56
    Photo

    EU Council delegation briefed on reconstruction efforts in Aghdam

    Foreign policy
    23:32

    French police detain more than 5,000 amid nationwide student protests

    Other countries
    23:18

    Kubanychbek Omuraliev: OTS has strengthened its international presence

    Region
    23:07

    World Health Organization reports rise in global life expectancy

    Health
    22:42

    Three Houthi ballistic missiles intercepted over southern Saudi Arabia

    Other countries
    22:39

    Bahçeli: Nakhchivan Agreement was a turning point in cooperation across Turkic world

    Region
    22:17

    Canada left off IIHF Council for first time in 32 years

    Team sports
    22:04
    Photo

    Two world records equaled at Swimming World Cup in Baku

    Individual sports
    All News Feed