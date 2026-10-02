Putin: Azerbaijan supports North-South Transport Corridor

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Azerbaijan supports the implementation of the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) and considers the project promising, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated during a plenary session of the Valdai International Discussion Club, Report informs.

"I would like to draw your attention to the fact that part of the route is expected to pass through Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan supports the implementation of this project and considers it promising," the Russian leader highlighted.

He also pointed out that Russia is ready to allocate the necessary financing for the implementation of the project.

"As for the International North-South Transport Corridor, we are prepared to provide loan financing. The necessary financial resources have been allocated for this purpose," Putin said.

According to him, Iran should now fulfill its part of the work required to implement the project.