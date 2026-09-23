Typhoon Dujuan leaves nine dead in Japan
Other countries
- 23 September, 2026
- 09:02
On September 20, Typhoon Dujuan swept along the central Pacific coast of Japan's Honshu Island, leaving nine people dead and four missing.
According to Report, police in Kanagawa and Chiba prefectures confirmed the casualties.
Most of the deaths were caused by landslides triggered by heavy rainfall, while some victims drowned in vehicles trapped in flooded lowlands.
More than 500 homes were severely damaged by landslides, and around 25,000 households in two prefectures were left without electricity.
Over 100 flooded and stalled vehicles remain stranded on roads across the region.
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