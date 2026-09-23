Autumn season begins in Azerbaijan

The autumn season officially began in Azerbaijan.

According to Report, the new season began on September 23 at 04:05:08 Baku time (GMT+4).

At that moment, day and night were perfectly balanced, with the Sun rising in the east and setting in the west. As it moved along its path, the Sun crossed the equator, shifting from the Northern Hemisphere to the Southern Hemisphere. From then, autumn began in the Northern Hemisphere, while spring started in the Southern Hemisphere.

The season will last 89 days, 21 hours, 45 minutes, and 1 second.