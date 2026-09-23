Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Autumn season begins in Azerbaijan

    Ecology
    • 23 September, 2026
    • 08:53
    Autumn season begins in Azerbaijan

    The autumn season officially began in Azerbaijan.

    According to Report, the new season began on September 23 at 04:05:08 Baku time (GMT+4).

    At that moment, day and night were perfectly balanced, with the Sun rising in the east and setting in the west. As it moved along its path, the Sun crossed the equator, shifting from the Northern Hemisphere to the Southern Hemisphere. From then, autumn began in the Northern Hemisphere, while spring started in the Southern Hemisphere.

    The season will last 89 days, 21 hours, 45 minutes, and 1 second.

    autumn Azerbaijan
    Azərbaycana payız fəsli daxil olub
    В Азербайджане наступила астрономическая осень

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