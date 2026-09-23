Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Azerbaijani teams to play next matches at World Chess Olympiad

    Individual sports
    • 23 September, 2026
    • 09:25
    Azerbaijani teams to play next matches at World Chess Olympiad

    Azerbaijan's national teams will play their next matches today at the 46th World Chess Olympiad in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Report informs.

    The men's team will face Greece in the seventh round.

    The women's team will take on their opponents from Armenia.

    After six rounds, the men's team is in 12th place with 10 points, while the women's team is in ninth place with 10 points.

    The World Chess Olympiad consists of 11 rounds under the Swiss system and will conclude on September 27.

    World Chess Olympiad Azerbaijan Uzbekistan Greece Armenia
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