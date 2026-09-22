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    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    US, Denmark, Greenland sign deal to strengthen security cooperation

    Other countries
    • 22 September, 2026
    • 21:55
    US, Denmark, Greenland sign deal to strengthen security cooperation

    US President Donald Trump, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Greenlandic Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen have signed an agreement aimed at strengthening common security and expanding the United States' military presence in Greenland.

    According to Report, the signing ceremony took place in New York on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

    Trump said the agreement had been in preparation for a long time.

    "This is a major step for Europe and the United States," he said.

    Frederiksen also praised the agreement, saying it could remain in force indefinitely. According to her, the document is intended to strengthen common security and deterrence while demonstrating unity among the parties in the face of their rivals.

    She said the agreement would prevent rivals from taking control of Greenland or gaining significant influence there and would also help strengthen the presence of allies in the Arctic.

    Nielsen said the agreement took into account the interests of Greenland's residents, including their rights, living conditions and the territory's development.

    UN General Assembly Donald Trump Mette Frederiksen Greenland
    Tramp, Frederiksen və Nilsen Qrenlandiya üzrə saziş imzalayıblar
    Трамп, Фредериксен и Нильсен подписали соглашение по Гренландии

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