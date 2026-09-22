Erdoğan says Türkiye, Armenia make progress on normalization

Türkiye and Armenia have made progress in the process of normalizing bilateral relations, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said.

According to Report, Erdoğan made the remarks during his address to the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

"We have made progress in the process of normalizing our relations with Armenia," Erdoğan said.

He also expressed hope for lasting peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia.