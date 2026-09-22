Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Erdoğan says Türkiye, Armenia make progress on normalization

    Region
    • 22 September, 2026
    • 21:43
    Erdoğan says Türkiye, Armenia make progress on normalization

    Türkiye and Armenia have made progress in the process of normalizing bilateral relations, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said.

    According to Report, Erdoğan made the remarks during his address to the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

    "We have made progress in the process of normalizing our relations with Armenia," Erdoğan said.

    He also expressed hope for lasting peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

    UN General Assembly Recep Tayyip Erdogan Türkiye-Armenia relations
    Türkiyə Prezidenti Ermənistanla münasibətlərin normallaşması barədə danışıb
    Эрдоган заявил о прогрессе в нормализации отношений между Турцией и Арменией

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