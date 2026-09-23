Baku discusses public transport and micromobility integration

A panel discussion titled "Sustainable Urban Mobility: Integration of Public Transport and Micromobility" was held in Baku as part of European Mobility Week.

According to Report, citing the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency (AYNA) under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, the event focused on public transport regulation, expansion of micromobility lanes and development of pedestrian infrastructure.

Representatives of AYNA, the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture, the Interior Ministry, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, and the Azerbaijan Cycling Federation took part in the discussions alongside experts.

The first part of the panel covered urban planning and transport infrastructure standards, efforts to reduce dependence on cars, and measures to promote public transport and micromobility.

The second part focused on prospects for micromobility development, including the safety of cyclists and scooter users, promoting a micromobility culture among young people and encouraging healthy lifestyles.

AYNA also organized a series of awareness events and initiatives on urban mobility, sustainable transport and alternative mobility options during European Mobility Week, held from September 16 to 22.