The main areas of Azerbaijan's state budget spending have been determined based on the National Spending Priorities in line with the medium-term resource framework, taking into account budget policy challenges and socio-economic goals, Prime Minister Ali Asadov said at a Cabinet of Ministers meeting chaired by him.

Report quotes the prime minister as saying the main priority areas for state budget spending in 2027–2030 are supporting sustainable economic growth; continuing reconstruction, restoration and resettlement efforts in the territories liberated from occupation; strengthening defense and national security measures; ensuring the continued implementation of social protection and welfare measures; accelerating the adoption of digital development, artificial intelligence and innovative technologies; supporting education and innovative development; improving the quality and efficiency of the healthcare system and medical services; ensuring environmental cleanliness; and promoting "green growth."