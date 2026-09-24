Ilham Aliyev Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026) Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026) Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Ali Asadov names priority areas for Azerbaijan's state budget spending through 2031

    Finance
    • 24 September, 2026
    • 16:09
    Ali Asadov names priority areas for Azerbaijan's state budget spending through 2031

    The main areas of Azerbaijan's state budget spending have been determined based on the National Spending Priorities in line with the medium-term resource framework, taking into account budget policy challenges and socio-economic goals, Prime Minister Ali Asadov said at a Cabinet of Ministers meeting chaired by him.

    Report quotes the prime minister as saying the main priority areas for state budget spending in 2027–2030 are supporting sustainable economic growth; continuing reconstruction, restoration and resettlement efforts in the territories liberated from occupation; strengthening defense and national security measures; ensuring the continued implementation of social protection and welfare measures; accelerating the adoption of digital development, artificial intelligence and innovative technologies; supporting education and innovative development; improving the quality and efficiency of the healthcare system and medical services; ensuring environmental cleanliness; and promoting "green growth."

    Ali Asadov Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers State budget
    Yaxın 4 ildə dövlət büdcəsi xərclərinin əsas prioritet istiqamətləri açıqlanıb
    Али Асадов назвал приоритетные направления расходов госбюджета Азербайджана до 2031г
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