Ilham Aliyev Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026) Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026) Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Ali Asadov: Socially oriented spending to account for 44% of Azerbaijan's 2027 state budget

    Finance
    • 24 September, 2026
    • 16:26
    Ali Asadov: Socially oriented spending to account for 44% of Azerbaijan's 2027 state budget

    Socially oriented spending will account for 44% of Azerbaijan"s state budget in 2027, Prime Minister Ali Asadov said at a Cabinet of Ministers meeting.

    Report quotes him as saying Azerbaijan has consistently implemented reforms in recent years aimed at strengthening social protection and improving the welfare of the population. In particular, social payments, pensions and salaries have been increased.

    At the same time, strengthening defense capabilities and ensuring national security remain among the budget's key priorities. According to Asadov, AZN 8.8 billion, or 21% of state budget spending, will be allocated to defense and national security in 2027.

    He also noted that large-scale reconstruction work is continuing in Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur, with conditions being created for sustainable resettlement and economic reintegration.

    Since the Patriotic War, the return of former internally displaced persons has been ensured to 47 settlements, including 10 cities, three towns and 34 villages. More than 93,000 people currently live, work and study in the liberated territories, Asadov added.

    The prime minister said that sufficient funds have been allocated in the 2027 state budget for the implementation of investment projects and state programs. In 2025 and during the period elapsed in 2026, programs were adopted in the areas of water resources, transport, agriculture, food security and tourism.

    He also noted that on September 22, the State Program for the Development of the Mining and Metallurgical Industry for 2027–2030 was adopted. The program envisages the development of metallurgy, expansion of production and export potential, enhancement of the competitiveness of the non-oil industry, and the creation of new jobs.

    Ali Asadov State budget Azerbaijan's liberated territories
    Baş nazir: "Gələn ilin dövlət büdcəsində sosialyönlü xərclərin payı 44 % olacaq"
    Али Асадов: В госбюджете на 2027г доля соцориентированных расходов составит 44%
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