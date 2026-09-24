Ilham Aliyev Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026) Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026) Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Power of Unity – 2026: Mock terrorist shelters destroyed

    Military
    • 24 September, 2026
    • 16:45
    Power of Unity – 2026: Mock terrorist shelters destroyed

    Practical exercises are continuing successfully as part of the Power of Unity – 2026 joint military exercise being held in Azerbaijan.

    According to Report, citing Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry, military personnel from the participating countries are carrying out practical tasks under various training and combat scenarios.

    Artillery units involved in the exercise successfully destroyed mock terrorist strongholds, shelters, and key military targets through precise fire strikes.

    The ministry noted that, during the preparation phase of the Power of Unity 2026 joint military exercise, servicemen of the Azerbaijani Army, together with personnel from Türkiye and Uzbekistan, have been demonstrating professionalism and a high level of combat readiness while carrying out assigned tasks.

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