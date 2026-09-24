Ilham Aliyev Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026) Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026) Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum to kick off in Baku tomorrow

    Business
    • 24 September, 2026
    • 17:30
    2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum to kick off in Baku tomorrow

    The 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum will kick off in Baku tomorrow.

    According to Report, the forum will be held on September 25–26 under the patronage of President Ilham Aliyev.

    The event is organized by the Ministry of Economy and the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO).

    The theme of the forum is "Restoring Trust in a Fragmented World: The South Caucasus as a Pillar of Global Connectivity and Investment Stability."

    The forum will bring together leading investors, representatives of state and international financial institutions, and business leaders. Plenary and panel sessions will address the Middle Corridor, energy and the "green" transition, artificial intelligence and digital transformation, infrastructure, industry and free economic zones, critical raw materials, agribusiness, financial cooperation, small and medium-sized business development, tourism, real estate and investment in human capital.

    Documents are expected to be signed in the fields of industry, finance, construction, artificial intelligence, renewable energy, agriculture, water resources and sports.

    More than 1,000 people attended the first Azerbaijan International Investment Forum, held in September last year. Investment agreements worth more than $10 billion were signed, with over $7 billion of that amount allocated to the non-oil sector.

    Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026) Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy
    Sabah Bakıda İkinci Azərbaycan Beynəlxalq İnvestisiya Forumu işə başlayır
    В Баку завтра стартует II Азербайджанский международный инвестфорум
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