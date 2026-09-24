Azerbaijan, FAO discuss prospects for further cooperation

Azerbaijan and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) have discussed prospects for further cooperation.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, cited by Report, the discussions were held during a meeting between Minister Majnun Mammadov and FAO Assistant Director-General and Regional Representative for Europe and Central Asia Viorel Gutu.

The meeting featured an exchange of views on ensuring the sustainable development of the country's agricultural sector, further strengthening food security, introducing new mechanisms to support agricultural producers, as well as tasks arising from the 2026–2030 State Program for the Development of Agricultural Production and Processing, Fisheries and Aquaculture. The importance of projects implemented as part of cooperation with FAO was emphasized.

The sides also stressed the importance of continuing cooperation under the FAO–Azerbaijan Partnership Programme (FATP), noting that the projects being implemented would make a significant contribution to the development of the country's agricultural sector.