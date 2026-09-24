Ilham Aliyev Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026) Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026) Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Azerbaijan, FAO discuss prospects for further cooperation

    AIC
    • 24 September, 2026
    • 18:06
    Azerbaijan, FAO discuss prospects for further cooperation

    Azerbaijan and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) have discussed prospects for further cooperation.

    According to the Ministry of Agriculture, cited by Report, the discussions were held during a meeting between Minister Majnun Mammadov and FAO Assistant Director-General and Regional Representative for Europe and Central Asia Viorel Gutu.

    The meeting featured an exchange of views on ensuring the sustainable development of the country's agricultural sector, further strengthening food security, introducing new mechanisms to support agricultural producers, as well as tasks arising from the 2026–2030 State Program for the Development of Agricultural Production and Processing, Fisheries and Aquaculture. The importance of projects implemented as part of cooperation with FAO was emphasized.

    The sides also stressed the importance of continuing cooperation under the FAO–Azerbaijan Partnership Programme (FATP), noting that the projects being implemented would make a significant contribution to the development of the country's agricultural sector.

    Azerbaijan, FAO discuss prospects for further cooperation
    Azerbaijan, FAO discuss prospects for further cooperation
    Azerbaijan, FAO discuss prospects for further cooperation
    Azerbaijan, FAO discuss prospects for further cooperation
    UNFAO Majnun Mammadov Viorel Gutu agrarian sector
    Photo
    Azərbaycan FAO ilə gələcək əməkdaşlıq perspektivlərini müzakirə edib
    Photo
    Азербайджан обсудил перспективы дальнейшего сотрудничества с FAO
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    21:17

    Russell"s Baku win enters top 10 closest finishes in Formula 1 history

    Formula 1
    21:13

    Azerbaijani chess teams play another round at Chess Olympiad

    Individual sports
    20:35

    12 killed in explosion in northwestern Pakistan

    Other countries
    20:13
    Photo

    Adil Karimli and Qohir Rasulzoda visit national carpet museum in Baku

    Cultural policy
    19:50
    Video

    Video of Azerbaijan Grand Prix posted on President's social media accounts

    Domestic policy
    19:05
    Photo
    Video

    President Ilham Aliyev attends event as part of 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum - UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    19:03
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva watch main race of Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - UPDATED

    Formula 1
    19:00

    Azerbaijan and FAO discuss strengthening climate action

    Foreign policy
    18:52

    Jeyhun Bayramov: We remain committed to multilateral system that produces real-world results

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed