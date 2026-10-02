Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)

    President Ilham Aliyev: Today, Azerbaijan is a country deserving great respect on the international stage

    Domestic policy
    • 02 October, 2026
    • 13:24
    President Ilham Aliyev: Today, Azerbaijan is a country deserving great respect on the international stage

    "Today, Azerbaijan is a country deserving great respect on the international stage," President Ilham Aliyev said in his speech at the 8th Congress of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), Report informs.

    The head of state emphasized that many prominent experts and analysts now classify Azerbaijan as a middle power. "This is characterized by numerous parameters. We have fully ensured our economic independence, and today we are a highly valued member of the international community, with our own destiny in our own hands."

    8th Congress of the New Azerbaijan Party New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) Ilham Aliyev
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