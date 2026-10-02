Azerbaijan weather forecast for October 3

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Heavy showers are expected at times in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula on October 3.

According to Report, citing the National Hydrometeorological Service, thunderstorms are possible in some areas, while rain is expected to be heavy during the night of October 2-3 and in the morning.

Strong northwesterly winds are also forecast.

Temperatures will be 13-15°C at night and 15-17°C during the day. Atmospheric pressure will rise from 764 mmHg to 768 mmHg, while relative humidity will be 80-90%.

Intermittent heavy showers are also expected in some regions of Azerbaijan. In some areas, precipitation may be intense or heavy, accompanied by thunderstorms and hail, while snow is possible in mountainous areas.

Fog is expected in some places at night and in the morning. Moderate westerly winds may strengthen at times in some areas.

Temperatures will be 12-16°C at night and 16-20°C during the day in the regions, and 2-5°C at night and 5-8°C during the day in mountainous areas.