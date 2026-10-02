Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)

    Zakir Hasanov: Azerbaijan-Georgia-Türkiye co-op key to regional stability

    Other
    • 02 October, 2026
    • 14:12
    Zakir Hasanov: Azerbaijan-Georgia-Türkiye co-op key to regional stability

    Coordination and cooperation among countries are of particular importance amid rising political tensions, growing challenges, and economic obstacles worldwide, Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov said, according to Report's correspondent in Shusha.

    Hasanov made the remarks in a press statement following the 13th trilateral meeting with Turkish National Defense Minister Yasar Guler and Georgian Defense Minister Irakli Chikovani.

    "This meeting is a clear example of the friendship, brotherhood, and sincere strategic dialogue between our countries. Such meetings, which have now become a tradition, are of great importance. I believe our discussions were held in a productive atmosphere and yielded positive results. Friendly and strategic relations between our countries are developing successfully in all areas, including defense," he said.

    The minister added that the parties exchanged views on the prospects for bilateral and trilateral cooperation, the effectiveness of achieved results, ongoing military-political developments in the region, the importance of military security, and other issues of mutual interest.

    Hasanov stressed that, against the backdrop of increasing political tensions and global challenges, the Azerbaijan-Georgia-Türkiye trilateral cooperation format serves as an important platform for regional stability, security, and development.

    "We are satisfied with the dynamics of our cooperation and intend to further expand and deepen it through joint efforts," he added.

    Zakir Hasanov Ministry of Defense Yaşar Güler Irakli Chikovani regional stability
    Zakir Həsənov: Azərbaycan, Gürcüstan, Türkiyənin əməkdaşlığı regional sabitliyin mühüm platformasıdır
    Закир Гасанов: Сотрудничество Азербайджана, Грузии и Турции - важная платформа региональной стабильности
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    00:00

    Six years pass since Sugovushan and Talysh were liberated from Armenian occupation

    Domestic policy
    23:56
    Photo

    EU Council delegation briefed on reconstruction efforts in Aghdam

    Foreign policy
    23:32

    French police detain more than 5,000 amid nationwide student protests

    Other countries
    23:18

    Kubanychbek Omuraliev: OTS has strengthened its international presence

    Region
    23:07

    World Health Organization reports rise in global life expectancy

    Health
    22:42

    Three Houthi ballistic missiles intercepted over southern Saudi Arabia

    Other countries
    22:39

    Bahçeli: Nakhchivan Agreement was a turning point in cooperation across Turkic world

    Region
    22:17

    Canada left off IIHF Council for first time in 32 years

    Team sports
    22:04
    Photo

    Two world records equaled at Swimming World Cup in Baku

    Individual sports
    All News Feed