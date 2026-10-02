Zakir Hasanov: Azerbaijan-Georgia-Türkiye co-op key to regional stability

Coordination and cooperation among countries are of particular importance amid rising political tensions, growing challenges, and economic obstacles worldwide, Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov said, according to Report's correspondent in Shusha.

Hasanov made the remarks in a press statement following the 13th trilateral meeting with Turkish National Defense Minister Yasar Guler and Georgian Defense Minister Irakli Chikovani.

"This meeting is a clear example of the friendship, brotherhood, and sincere strategic dialogue between our countries. Such meetings, which have now become a tradition, are of great importance. I believe our discussions were held in a productive atmosphere and yielded positive results. Friendly and strategic relations between our countries are developing successfully in all areas, including defense," he said.

The minister added that the parties exchanged views on the prospects for bilateral and trilateral cooperation, the effectiveness of achieved results, ongoing military-political developments in the region, the importance of military security, and other issues of mutual interest.

Hasanov stressed that, against the backdrop of increasing political tensions and global challenges, the Azerbaijan-Georgia-Türkiye trilateral cooperation format serves as an important platform for regional stability, security, and development.

"We are satisfied with the dynamics of our cooperation and intend to further expand and deepen it through joint efforts," he added.