Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)

    President: The political course of the National Leader remains unchanged

    Domestic policy
    • 02 October, 2026
    • 13:25
    President: The political course of the National Leader remains unchanged

    "The political course of the National Leader remains unchanged," President Ilham Aliyev said in his speech at the 8th Congress of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), Report informs.

    "Naturally, as the years go by, tactical and even strategic goals adapt to a certain extent, but the core course remains unchanged - independence, statehood, economic independence, strong military potential, and the ability to maximize the use of our own capabilities," the head of state emphasized.

    8th Congress of the New Azerbaijan Party New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) Ilham Aliyev
    Prezident: Ulu Öndərin siyasi xətti dəyişməz olaraq qalır
    Президент: Политический курс Великого лидера остается неизменным
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