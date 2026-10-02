President: The political course of the National Leader remains unchanged

"The political course of the National Leader remains unchanged," President Ilham Aliyev said in his speech at the 8th Congress of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), Report informs.

"Naturally, as the years go by, tactical and even strategic goals adapt to a certain extent, but the core course remains unchanged - independence, statehood, economic independence, strong military potential, and the ability to maximize the use of our own capabilities," the head of state emphasized.