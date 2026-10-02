Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)

    Elshan Hasanov: Cybersecurity becoming national security issue

    Military
    • 02 October, 2026
    • 13:52
    Elshan Hasanov: Cybersecurity becoming national security issue

    Cybersecurity is increasingly becoming a matter of national security, according to Elshan Hasanov, Head of the Cybersecurity Department at Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense, Report informs.

    In his opening address at the sectoral meeting on Cybersecurity in the Defense Sector, held within the framework of ADEX 2026, Hasanov highlighted that amid a rapidly changing global environment, cybersecurity in the field of information technologies can no longer be viewed as an ordinary area of activity.

    "New weapons and technologies are constantly emerging, and this exhibition once again demonstrated that modern weapon systems are increasingly based on information technologies and artificial intelligence. Unmanned systems are already a reality, and ensuring their cybersecurity is of critical importance. I would even say that cybersecurity is becoming a national security issue," he stated.

    The official added that the Ministry of Defense has achieved notable progress in the field within a short period of time: "We ensure that our servicemen participate in local and international events to enhance their expertise in this area and prepare them for modern challenges," he said.

    6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026) Cybersecurity Ministry of Defense
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