Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)

    Agil Gurbanov: Azerbaijan attaches importance to cooperation with US in military development

    Military
    • 02 October, 2026
    • 17:54
    Agil Gurbanov: Azerbaijan attaches importance to cooperation with US in military development

    Azerbaijan attaches importance to cooperation with the US in military development, Deputy Minister of Defense Agil Gurbanov said at a meeting with US War Department representative Greg Sawyer, who arrived in Baku to attend ADEX 2026, Report informs.

    During the meeting, Gurbanov highlighted the successful participation of Azerbaijani servicemen in peacekeeping operations.

    Sawyer expressed satisfaction with the current level of cooperation between the two countries in defense, security, and military-technical matters.

    The sides discussed improving next-generation technology bases, exchanging experience in manufacturing modern technical equipment and devices used for defense purposes, and conducted a detailed exchange of views on development directions for military-technical cooperation and other technical matters.

    Commander Christopher Familetti, Chief of the Military Group at the US Embassy in Azerbaijan, also attended the meeting.

    Agil Gurbanov: Azerbaijan attaches importance to cooperation with US in military development
    Agil Gurbanov: Azerbaijan attaches importance to cooperation with US in military development
    Agil Gurbanov: Azerbaijan attaches importance to cooperation with US in military development
    Agil Gurbanov: Azerbaijan attaches importance to cooperation with US in military development
    Agil Gurbanov: Azerbaijan attaches importance to cooperation with US in military development

    6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026) Agil Gurbanov Azerbaijan-US relations
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