Hafiz Pashayev: Future of Azerbaijan-US relations looks promising

The future of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and the United States looks promising, ADA University Rector Hafiz Pashayev said during a panel discussion held as part of the CAMCA Regional Forum in Baku.

According to him, the country's future was determined in 2020, when Azerbaijan fully restored its sovereignty and liberated its territories from occupation.

"We have become a truly sovereign state. During my years of work in Washington, I dreamed of this. It was a very important issue for me," he said.