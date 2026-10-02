Irakli Alasania: Regional countries need to pool resources to develop Middle Corridor

The South Caucasus and Caspian Basin region has all the necessary infrastructure and political will to deepen integration, however, states should move on to the implementation of specific programs, former Georgian Ambassador to the UN, co-founder and CEO of SODI Investment Irakli Alasania said during a panel discussion at the CAMCA-2026 Regional Forum being held in Baku.

Report quotes him as saying that historically established ties serve as a solid foundation for close partnership:

"We cooperated along the Silk Road long before modern nation-states were formed within their current borders."

Alasania stressed that the Caspian Sea geographically separates the countries of the region, but unites them economically and strategically. Today, states have more resources and opportunities for the joint development of the Middle Corridor:

"Now we have more opportunities to become stronger together. We need to pool resources not just to discuss the Middle Corridor, but to create real projects and programs that we need to implement together in order to become stronger."