Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)

    Hafiz Pashayev: ADA University trained generation of young professionals

    Foreign policy
    • 02 October, 2026
    • 18:43
    Hafiz Pashayev: ADA University trained generation of young professionals

    ADA University has trained a generation of young leaders and specialists who are now working in top companies across Azerbaijan, Hafiz Pashayev, Rector of ADA University, said during a panel discussion at the CAMCA Regional Forum 2026 in Baku, Report informs.

    According to him, the participation of the university's graduates in the activities of major companies, including Big Four firms, demonstrates the high quality of education at ADA University.

    The rector noted that the university also seeks to evaluate its contribution to the economic and business development of Azerbaijan.

    Pashayev also emphasized CAMCA's role in bringing together the countries of the region.

    He noted that CAMCA needs to continue its activities aimed at promoting regional development.

    "A few years ago, CAMCA held an event at our university - that was in 2018. I invite you to visit the university again at any time convenient for you," Hafiz Pashayev said.

    CAMCA Regional Forum 2026 Hafiz Pashayev ADA University
    Hafiz Paşayev: ADA Universiteti gənc mütəxəssislər nəsli yetişdirib
    Хафиз Пашаев: Университет ADA подготовил поколение молодых специалистов
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