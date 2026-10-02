Ilham Aliyev: Let everyone go and look after their own nation and state

Today the people of Azerbaijan live in conditions of security and tranquility, President Ilham Aliyev said as he addressed the 8th Congress of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), according to Report.

The head of state noted that this can be considered a great asset in today's world.

"Because if we look at the world map today, we will see that there are very few nations and countries living in such stability, tranquility, and peace as the Azerbaijani people. These are our realities. Therefore, security measures must always remain on the agenda," Ilham Aliyev said.

He noted that there are no risks within the country – neither physical risks, nor ideological risks, nor any other. All risks arise outside our borders.

"As Azerbaijan grows stronger, conducts a more active and openly independent policy, and shoots back 10 arrows for every arrow aimed at us, the pressures against us will increase even further. Look, today we do not leave a single blow against us unanswered. For one blow, we return maybe 2, 5, 10 blows, so that everyone stays in their place, does not interfere in our affairs, does not stick their nose into our lifestyle, and does not tell us what to do. Let everyone go and look after their own nation and state. Today's realities of Azerbaijan are such that we have become a role model for many countries. Therefore, serious measures are being taken and will continue to be taken regarding risks – both physical and ideological risks," the head of state said.