Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
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    Baku to host 2nd Forum of Azerbaijani Scientists Living Abroad

    Domestic policy
    • 02 October, 2026
    • 18:55
    Baku to host 2nd Forum of Azerbaijani Scientists Living Abroad

    The 2nd Forum of Azerbaijani Scientists Living Abroad will be held in Baku on December 9-10, the State Committee on Work with Diaspora told Report.

    The event will be organized by the World Association of Azerbaijani Scientists with the support of the State Committee, the Ministry of Science and Education, and the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences.

    More than 100 Azerbaijani scientists living abroad and around 500 researchers, young doctoral students and research fellows from leading scientific and educational institutions in Azerbaijan are expected to attend the opening of the forum.

    The forum aims to strengthen ties between Azerbaijani scientists from different countries and Azerbaijan's scientific community, as well as facilitate the exchange of knowledge and experience. On the second day of the forum, foreign scientists are scheduled to hold meetings, scientific discussions and master classes at universities in their respective fields.

    The first forum of its kind was held in Baku on September 9-11, 2024.

    Forum of Azerbaijani Scientists Living Abroad State Committee on Work with Diaspora
    Bakıda Xaricdə Yaşayan Azərbaycanlı Alimlərin II Forumu keçiriləcək
    В Баку пройдет II Форум азербайджанских ученых из-за рубежа
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