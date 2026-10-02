Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)

    Ilham Aliyev: Nearly 9 billion manats allocated for military and security issues in 2027 budget

    Military
    • 02 October, 2026
    • 18:16
    Ilham Aliyev: Nearly 9 billion manats allocated for military and security issues in 2027 budget

    In next year's budget, nearly 9 billion manats are allocated for military and security issues, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said as he addressed the 8th Congress of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), according to Report.

    "The areas around us are blazing and boiling. Wars do not end; on the contrary, new hotspots of war and conflict are emerging – in the North, in the South, and in the Middle East. That is, wars and clashes continue around us along the entire perimeter, and there is no international mechanism to stop these wars, and there likely will not be," the head of state said.

    He noted that international law has completely collapsed and the number of those who attach importance to it is dropping sharply.

    "Therefore, we must be ready every day to respond to any military provocation. We must attain such power, and we are attaining it, that no one even thinks of committing any provocation against Azerbaijan. Therefore, this is the primary task, and it is no coincidence that in our state budget currently under discussion, in next year's budget, military and security issues are again at the forefront, and nearly 9 billion manats are allocated for these purposes. Of course, we have other needs as well – first of all, the restoration of Garabagh and East Zangezur, and the improvement of the social welfare of the people. We are doing this as well, and all of this is provided for in the budget under discussion. However, if we cannot protect ourselves, then any other project of ours will become completely meaningless," President Ilham Aliyev said.

    Ilham Aliyev 8th Congress of the New Azerbaijan Party
    İlham Əliyev: Gələn il təhlükəsizlik üçün təqribən 9 milyard manat nəzərdə tutulur
    Ильхам Алиев: В бюджете на 2027 год на вопросы безопасности предусматривается около 9 млрд манатов
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