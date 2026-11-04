President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visit AIREX 2026 exhibition
Domestic policy
- 04 November, 2026
- 12:56
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President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva visited AIREX 2026, the 1st Azerbaijan International Real Estate Exhibition, at the Baku Expo Center on November 4, according to Report.
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